Paul prepares for gruelling challenge in memory of his brother

Paul Heath, who is raising money for Rainbows Hospice with a 12-hour walk around Rutland Water EMN-210907-111546001

Paul Heath (52) expects to complete 40 miles tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of the Leicestershire charity which supports children and young people with life-threatening and terminal illnesses.

He did the same thing last year, raising £1,246 for the cause, and once again his brother James, who died from cancer three years ago aged 46, will be uppermost in his thoughts.

Paul, a former RAF serviceman, said: “I feel very humble in choosing to raise money for Rainbows this year, to say thank you for all the work they do, by raising a few quid.

“If people have five minutes spare I would ask them to look at the hospice website and see the wonderful things they do to help the children and young adults and their families on their journeys through life.”