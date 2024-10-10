A Centrebus Melton Mowbray service - it is included in the free Saturday travel being offered to Leicestershire bus passengers

Passengers across Leicestershire can get free bus travel on Saturdays as part of a new initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Free Fares scheme, which starts on October 19, has no age restriction and will run every Saturday until November 30.

To qualify for free travel, passengers on the participating routes and services will need to start or end their journey in Leicestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also have to inform the driver on their chosen destination.

The scheme is being delivered on behalf of the Leicestershire Enhanced Bus Partnership under its newly-established Leicestershire Buses brand.

This is a collaboration between Leicestershire County Council and commercial bus operators, with the scheme funded through Department of Transport Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) grant funding.

The aim of the Free Fare scheme is to encourage people to choose bus travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It launches ahead of the winter months and holiday season to help people save money, encourage connectivity and provide support in combating loneliness and isolation.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, county council cabinet member for transport, said: “The offer of free travel on Saturdays is a welcome support for people trying to save money ahead of the holiday season.

"It also means that Leicestershire residents have an alternative and cheaper way to stay connected as we head into the winter months.

“Choosing the bus is a great way to travel sustainably, and now people have the chance to hop on board for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will help encourage more people to think about choosing the bus more often – leading to a cleaner and greener Leicestershire.”

The operators involved in the Free Fare scheme include Arriva, Centrebus, CT4N, First, FoxConnect, Kinchbus, Stagecoach, and Central Connect (Vectare).

Travellers are encouraged to check the operators included in the scheme.

For more information on the Free Fare scheme, including what services are involved, visit the dedicated Ticketing Schemes page on the Choose How You Move website – click HERE to view this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specific services excluded from the Free Fare scheme: Limited stop services Arriva X6 Leicester – Coventry, Skylink services to and from East Midlands Airport (skylink Derby, skylink Express, skylink Nottingham, my16) and Leicester Park and Ride routes 103, 203, 303. Kinchbus routes 9 Loughborough – Nottingham and Z4 West Rushcliffe Zone demand responsive service are also excluded as well as Centrebus Orbital 40.