Passengers angered by plans to close Melton railway station ticket office

Melton Mowbray railway station

Staff currently man the office at the Burton Street station from 6.45am to 1.40pm on Mondays through to Saturdays with it being closed only on Sunday.

But East Midlands Railway, which manages the station, plans to close the ticket office soon with passengers asked to buy tickets online or via a mobile app.

The company say staff will still be employed at the station but will carry out other tasks and assist passengers as required.

Melton Mowbray railway station

The move is part of a national initiative to close ticket offices at most train stations across the country with statistics showing only 12 per cent of tickets were sold at offices last year, with most being now bought online or from vending machines.

A notice which has gone up today at the railway station states: “This proposal forms part of plans to modernise the railway and bring it more in line with modern consumer expectations.

"It reflects the significantly reduced usage of ticket offices over the past decade as customers move to alternative, more convenient, ways of buying tickets.”

Concerns have been voiced that people with disabilities and elderly passengers who do not use the internet will struggle to use train services as a result of the changes.

Melton Mowbray railway station ticket office

The new proposals say ‘mobile colleagues’ will visit the station on just a weekly basis.

This seems at odds with today’s notice, which adds: “We will continue to meet our commitments on providing accessibility for passengers, including passengers with reduced mobility and people requiring in-person assistance.”

Dr Bradley Phipps, a regular rail passenger to and from the town station, told the Melton Times: “The loss of the ticket office will have a significant impact on those who rely on being able to purchase tickets there, especially older travellers who may not be able to purchase tickets digitally or by using the ticket machine.

"In addition, the potential impact of these plans on passengers with disabilities has not been properly addressed.

A help point at Melton Mowbray railway station

“I personally have travelled regularly from Melton station since moving here several years ago, and have found the ticket office to be invaluable for planning more complex journeys, finding alternative routes, and finding the cheapest fares.

"Staff at the ticket office have a level of knowledge and expertise which simply cannot be replaced with an app.”

Anita Palmer, an 83-year-old Melton resident, says the closure of the ticket office is terrible news for people like her who don’t use mobile phones or the internet.

She said: “There are an awful lot of people like me who don’t have a Scooby Do about the internet so how are we supposed to buy train tickets when the office closes.

Melton Mowbray railway station ticket office

"I also have friends who need help crossing the line to the other platform in a wheelchair and if there is no-one there how do they do that?”

Mrs Palmer has started a petition calling for the ticket office to stay open.

East Midlands Railway are asking for passenger views on the ticket office closure plan, which must be made to Transport Focus by July 26.

Melton Mowbray railway station