Panel revealed for Question Time in Melton Mowbray
Fiona Bruce will as usual be hosting the programme from Melton Theatre - it will be aired at 10.40pm.
She will be joined by the following panellists – Treasury Minister, James Murray MP (Labour); Shadow Justice Minister, Dr Kieran Mullan MP (Conservative); Helen Morgan MP (the Liberal Democrats’ health spokesperson); Reform UK’s chairman, Zia Yusuf; and the former Daily Mirror editor, Alison Phillips.
An audience of 140 will be seated in the theatre after successfully applying for tickets through the BBC.
The programme-makers say they aim to get a political balance in the audience.
The show will be available to watch afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
Dawn Whitemore, prinicipal of SMB College Group, which manages Melton Theatre, said: “It is great kudos for our theatre and a fantastic opportunity for our community to have their voices heard around the local and national issues.”
