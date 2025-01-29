Fiona Bruce, who will be hosting Question Time from Melton Theatre tomorrow (Thursday)

The panel has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of the BBC1’s iconic political debate show being recorded at Melton Mowbray.

Fiona Bruce will as usual be hosting the programme from Melton Theatre - it will be aired at 10.40pm.

She will be joined by the following panellists – Treasury Minister, James Murray MP (Labour); Shadow Justice Minister, Dr Kieran Mullan MP (Conservative); Helen Morgan MP (the Liberal Democrats’ health spokesperson); Reform UK’s chairman, Zia Yusuf; and the former Daily Mirror editor, Alison Phillips.

An audience of 140 will be seated in the theatre after successfully applying for tickets through the BBC.

The programme-makers say they aim to get a political balance in the audience.

The show will be available to watch afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Dawn Whitemore, prinicipal of SMB College Group, which manages Melton Theatre, said: “It is great kudos for our theatre and a fantastic opportunity for our community to have their voices heard around the local and national issues.”