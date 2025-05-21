Pam Posnett pictured during her term as chair of Leicestershire County Council

Long-serving Melton Mowbray councillor Pam Posnett has confirmed she won’t serve in local government again after surprisingly losing her seat at the recent county council elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam, who is 80, represented the town at County Hall for 16 years and she was also a Melton borough councillor for 20 years until deciding not to stand at the 2023 ballot.

She was one of the many victims as Reform UK transformed Leicestershire County Council earlier this month by winning 25 seats and overthrowing the long-term Conservative dominance of the authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Innes defeated Pam by 101 votes in Melton East as Reform UK won both of the Melton town seats.

Pam Posnett (second from right) on stage with fellow candidates as the Melton East result is announced for the county council elections this month

Mr Innes generously lavished praise on Pam for the service she had given the community in his victory speech in St Mary’s Church.

And in her first interview since losing her county seat, Pam told the Melton Times: “That’s it for me now, I won’t stand again and I’m sure I will miss it.

"It was definitely a protest vote and national politics played a part, the way the results went.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam would like to have seen her Tory colleague Deborah Taylor remain as acting leader of the county council as a steady hand at a time of major political change for the authority.

Pam Posnett, who has given decades of service to the Melton community

Instead, Reform UK group leader Dan Harrison, a former Conservative councillor, was elected as overall council leader.

“I do know Dan of old and I’ve heard some of the things he’s said about looking at the finances of the council,” commented Pam.

“He would like to get rid of the top layer of management at the council but you don’t just get rid of people in this day and age – everybody has employment rights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam was concerned about the toxicity of social media during the election campaign and she fears it will put some people off from standing in future.

Pam Posnett shows off her MBE after being presented with it in 2017 at Buckingham Palace

“Social media was not a nice place to be during the elections – things were said about me that weren’t true,” she commented.

“Some people just can’t accept that someone doesn’t have the same opinion as them on certain issues.”

The county council and the district councils are likely to be abolished in two or three years time with the government committed to streamlining local government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She does believe it will bring Council Tax bills down but she does feel there will need to be some form of community group or town council to reflect local opinion.

On her political beliefs, Pam added: “There is definitely a challenge ahead for the Conservatives.

“I grew up in a Labour area, in a mining district of Derbyshire.

“But I’ve always voted Conservative because one of their mantras is that if you really want something and you are prepared to work for it then you’ve always got a good chance of getting it. I’ve always gone by that motto.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam, who has two children and four grandchildren, is looking forward to spending time with her family in the absence of council duties.

She continues to work with local groups such as Melton Mencap and Melton Belvoir Rotary Club.

Pam received the MBE in 2017, was Mayor of Melton in 2006 and played an instrumental part in the creation of Melton Country Park, Melton Learning Hub and the skatepark.