An aerial view of Play Close Park during last year's Firework Festival in Melton Mowbray

A packed programme of public events, including SKA music and pop festivals, a May Day celebration, a motor pageant and a children’s inflatable weekend, are being lined up in 2025 as Melton Mowbray Town Estate continues its aim to make wider use of sites across the town for the benefit of the community.

First up, next month, is The Sheriff’s Shindig, a day of live music, featuring choirs, singers, a brass band and a samba band.

Organised by the High Sheriff of Leicestershire, John Chatfeild-Roberts, it takes place from 11am to 4pm in Market Place on Sunday March 9 and is free to attend.

The Great Melton Easter Egg Hunt, with family activities like bubble football, circus play sessions, photo opportunities and a dinosaur meet and greet, is on Sunday April 20, in New Park, from 11am and 2pm and costs £4.33. Another brand new event is the May Day Festival in the Market Place, on Saturday May 3, featuring a maypole and maypole dancing, dancing workshops for children, flower crown making workshop, Morris dancing, live folk band and a traditional Punch & Judy show. It is free and is on from 11am to 2pm.

Classic cars will be on show at the first Melton Motor Pageant

If you like vintage fashions and memorabilia you will enjoy the Melton Vintage Market over the weekend of May 10 and 11, running alongside the popular 1940s Melton Mowbray event.

The market is in Market Place, 10am to 5pm on both days, and will also feature stands selling reproductions, music, books, magazines and even traditional food and drink.

There should be plenty of interest in The Melton Pop Festival, on Saturday June 21, which will include three top music tribute acts on a day aimed at attracting families, with inflatables, a fun fair and and food and drink.

It is in the Play Close, from 1pm to 7:30pm with tickets costing from £6 to £14.40 and under fives getting in free. July features two weekends of Bounce Inflatable Theme Parks in the Play Close, on July 12-13 and 19-20, 10am to 5pm.

You can book an hourly slot now for £5.94 per child.

One of the biggest events of the year is anticipated on Saturday July 26, with SKA Fest 2025, celebrating music genres likes SKA, Reggae, 2Tone, Rocksteady, and Mod music.

There will also be live DJs, merchandise, a fun fair and a soft play area for kids, from 1pm to 11pm in Play Close.

Tickets cost £6 to £18 and under fives and carers get in free – click HERE to buy tickets.

Another new event is the Melton Motor Pageant, featuring a display of automotive history, with hundreds of vintage classics, retro modern motors and more.

It is on Sunday August 10 in Play Close from 10am to 5pm – tickets cost £5, £7.50 and £10, with under 15s going free.

Melton Mowbray Fireworks Festival returns on Friday October 31 after a very successful event last year.

Once again there will be live bands, DJs, big screens, hot food and drink, a licenced bar and, of course, a great big bonfire and impressive fireworks display in Play Close.

The free Melton Mowbray Victorian Christmas Market is over the long weekend of Friday to Sunday November 28 to 30.