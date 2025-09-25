Cast of members of Rare Productions' performance of The Addams Family, coming to Melton Theatre in October

Productions of The Addams Family and Monty Python’s Spamalot are among the highlights at Melton Theatre during October.

Tickets are also on sale for a range of other great shows, including comedian Mark Steel and top music tribute acts based on artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Ed Sheeran and Madness.

The Addams Family is a youth theatre production by talented performers with Rare Productions and runs from Thursday to Saturday, October 9 to 11.

All the characters from the iconic story, including Wednesday, Gomez and Morticia, will feature in the always entertaining show.

Rehearsals for the Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) production of Spamalot, which is coming to Melton Theatre in October

Melton Musical Theatre Company (TMMTC) is performing Spamalot, which is based on the Monty Python film, The Holy Grail, released half-a-century ago.

Paul Mills plays the lead character King Arthur which was played in the movie by Graham Chapman, who grew up in Melton and attended the old King Edward VII School.

Spamalot runs from October 16 to 18 at the theatre and follows the theatre company’s sell-out production of Shrek last November.

The latest top comedian to perform at the theatre is Mark Steel, who made his name on a range of BBC Radio shows and as a guest panellist on TV shows, including Have i Got News For You and Mock The Week.

The show is at 7.30pm on Sunday October 26.

Other big stars due to perform at the theatre in November include former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) and comic Joe Pasquale.

Go to www.meltontheatre.co.uk for more information all the upcoming shows at Melton Theatre and to buy tickets.