Owners give update on continuing closure of popular Melton cafe
The owners of the popular Melton cafe, Off The Beaten Path, have given an update on the business nearly two months after it temporarily closed.
Wayne and Lynne Sharpe have been taking time out for Lynne to recover after she was hit by a bus.
She posted about the accident on the cafe's Facebook page in June.
In a message to customers via Melton BID, Wayne said: "We are closed for the foreseeable due to the injury.
"We are not sure at this time as regards the future.”