Members of the Illyria theatre company performing their very own version of ‘The Adventures of Dr Dolittle’.

Tickets are on sale for an outdoor theatre show in aid of Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

Illyria theatre company, a professional touring group, will be performing their very own version of ‘The Adventures of Dr Dolittle’ in the paddock area behind the hospice’s tea room, on Canal Lane, Stathern, on Sunday September 8.

It tells the story of a friendly vet who discovers he can talk to animals and takes the form of an exciting family musical which is a fresh take on a much-loved classic.

Hot and cold refreshments and sweet treats will be available to buy on the day, with all profits going to the charity.

Audience members are invited to bring their own seating or rug and suitable clothing, with well-behaved dogs on leads permitted.

Go to www.dovecottage.org /theatre to book tickets or buy them in person from the Dove Cottage Tea Room.

For groups of six and over, email [email protected] to book and benefit from a group booking discount.