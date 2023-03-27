Jacob Mundin plays movie songs at the 10th birthday party at The Regal

Their messages, and others sent by top movie actors including Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Eileen Davies, were shown at The Regal’s 10th birthday party which was attended by lots of regular customers.

Everyone was greeted by owners Jacob and Bryony Mundin with a glass of Prosecco and canapes, supplied by Catherine Gilchrist Catering, and mini cupcakes from Sugar Shamrocks.

In the auditorium they received a tumbler of popcorn to munch on and Jacob made a short speech to thank regulars for their support over the last decade. He also played classic movie tunes on a piano.

The Regal cinema in Melton

Bryony told the Melton Times: “Before the film we had messages of congratulations from Timothy Spall, Dame Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman, Eileen Davies and Sally Hawkins up on the big screen.

"We were really pleased to have some big names show support to our market town cinema.”

A preview showing of British film Allelujah, which stars Dame Judy Dench and Jennifer Saunders and which tells the story of a geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital which is threatened with closure, was played on the night for birthday guests.

"We had such a fantastic night celebrating 10 years of The Regal cinema and it was so lovely to see so many of our regular customers who have supported us over the years there,” said Bryony.

The 10th birthday party at The Regal

“It was a heart-warming reminder of the support we have here in Melton and what a wonderful community we have built up.

“It was also a real treat to be able to have a preview of such a marvellous film, with such a great message and fantastic cast, to screen for our members.”

This year also marks 90 years since The Regal cinema was first opened after being built in 1933 by well-known local Melton Mowbray firm, T Denman and Sons.

Bryony added: “It makes us very proud to have played a part in the long history of the cinema.”

Food served to guests at the 10th birthday event at The Regal

Jacob and Bryony Mundin at the party celebrating their 10 years running The Regal cinema