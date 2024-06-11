Youngsters study a map during an orienteering session

A children's charity is inviting families and keen runners and walkers to go on an adventure in the Vale of Belvoir on Sunday as it hosts a fun day with a difference.

The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust's open day will feature orienteering - an hour of fun exploring the Belvoir Estate - as well as archery, Kwik Cricket, Tri-Golf and croquet.

There will also be a visit by Scooby, Belvoir Castle's resident bird of prey.

The event will be based at Belvoir Cricket Ground in Knipton with gates opening at 9.45am.

Refreshments will be served from the bar and barbecue.

The headline act is a score course set by orienteering volunteer, Matt White, who will be assisted on the day by members of Leicestershire Orienteering Club and Stilton Striders Running Club.

Participants can walk, jog or run and go solo, in pairs or as a family in search of the controls, setting off anytime from 10am to 1pm.

A map is £10 in advance - email [email protected] to register - or £12 on the day.

Other activities will be at a small extra charge, costing £1 a go.

The day is being supported by the Orienteering Foundation, Samworth Brothers, Let's Get Moving, BelvoirCare First Aid and a host of volunteers, including members of Melton Mowbray Croquet Club and Belvoir Cricket Club.

All proceeds from the day will go towards the Trust's work, inspiring children to live happy, healthy, active lives through sport and countryside education.