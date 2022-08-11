Opening hours reduced at Melton's Royal Mail collection depot

Melton's Royal Mail collection depot

Royal Mail say they are reacting to changes in the way people want to receive their post, including an increase in doorstep deliveries.

From this week, the office, on Acres Rise, behind the Tesco supermarket, is no longer open in the evenings and Saturday opening hours are reduced.

The customer service point now opens from 8am to 10am on Mondays, 8am to 2pm on Tuesday to Friday, and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

This means it will now be open for longer earlier in the day on weekdays but the 4pm to early evening service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays is scrapped and the office closes at noon on Saturdays rather than 2pm.

A Royal Mail spokesperson told the Melton Times: “We understand the importance that some customers attach to Customer Service Points (CSPs) as one of a number of ways in which they can access our services.

"An increase in doorstep services such as Parcel Collect and Safeplace are helping us to enhance customer convenience and deliver more parcels first time.

"So to keep pace with the changing behaviour of our customers, we are amending the opening hours of CSPs at some locations, including reducing opening hours at the quiet times of the day in some cases.”

The spokesperson added: "We have a range of options free-of-charge for customers who want to arrange for an item to be redelivered which have become increasingly popular.”