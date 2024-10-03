Pepper's - A Safe Place manager Jenny Hendry (right) with other staff members and volunteers at the Melton wellbeing cafe

A wellbeing cafe in Melton Mowbray is opening its doors to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

Pepper’s – A Safe Place is welcoming people to its King Street hub with homemade cake, a cuppa and an opportunity to chat to others in the local community.

The session will take place on Thursday October 10, from 6 to 7pm, and everyone is welcome.

Centre manager, Jenny Hendry, said: “World Mental Health Day is a good reason for us to show our centre to more people within the local community.

“Everyone who comes can learn more about what we do as well as taking an hour for themselves to get a little me time.

"We hope people can make it.”

The session is free to attend and there’s no need to pre-book.

World Mental Health Day is an international campaign to show everyone that mental health matters and community groups all over the country put on events to raise awareness.

Pepper’s is a local charity which offers friendly and welcoming hubs for adults who want to take care of their mental health, look after their wellbeing and combat loneliness.

They run social drop-in sessions and lots of different activities, including arts and crafts, mindfulness, tai chi and gardening for adults aged over 18.

The centre is based at 53 King Street, Melton Mowbray and there’s also one in Oakham at 2A High Street (LE15 6AL).

Email [email protected], go online at www.peppersasafeplace.co.uk or visit their Facebook and Instagram @peppers.asafeplace accounts for more information on what the centre offers.