Open day at Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary
Sunday’s event at the centre, which is on Waltham Lane at Long Clawson from noon to 3pm, gives visitors an opportunity to meet the horses and ponies the charity cares for.
Among the attractions on the day are a pony cuddle corner, an equine clothing and tack sale, a tombola, raffle, craft stalls and bric-a-brac.
There will also be a range of homemade cakes to enjoy and drinks refreshments.
Pablo’s say: “It is great to see people’s enjoyment of visiting the sanctuary and spending some time with the horses and ponies, they are looking forward to seeing you too, we do hope you can make it.”
The event is an important fundraiser for the horse sanctuary with entry costing £2 and children under 14 getting in free.
Anyone who would like to donate something to sell in aid of the sanctuary is asked to call Carole Fielding on 07745 628684 or contact Pablo’s Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.