Olympic legend presented with special pie on visit to Melton

Olympic cycling legend Dame Laura Kenny is presented with a special pie by Stephen Hallam at the presentation ceremony for Sunday's CiCLE events

Dame Laura Kenny, who has won five Olympic gold medals, helped secure the immediate future of the Women’s and Junior Men’s CiCLE events when she agreed to sponsor the trophies until 2025 after the original backer pulled out.

And she was in Melton to present the honours to winners, Josie Nelson and Dylan Hicks, on the podium in Market Place in front of a cheering crowd.

Stephen Hallam, ambassador for the Dickinson and Morris’ Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, surprised her during the presentation ceremony when he gave her a pork and chicken pie cooked by the company’s baker, Guy Coombs, at the Nottingham Street shop.

Stephen, who stepped down from his long-serving full-time role at the business last year, told the Melton Times: “She was very surprised when I presented her with the pie.

"Laura does eat pies and she was really pleased to get it.

"She loved the fact the pie had five Olympic rings on the top.

"She’s a lovely lady, so grounded and great fun.”

Stephen added: "We wanted to make the pie for Laura to thank her, on behalf of the race organisers and the town, for everything she has done in saving the future of the races.”