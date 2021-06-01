Officers searching for missing man find a body
Police searching for a 60-year-old man who yesterday went missing in the Pickwell area, near Melton, have this afternoon (Tuesday) found a body.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 5:01 pm
Formal identification is yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of Saxon Marlow.
Mr Marlow had last been seen in the Pickwell area on the morning of Bank Holiday Monday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Leicestershire Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find Mr Marlow and who assisted with enquiries.