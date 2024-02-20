The late Pat Skelton pictured (centre) celebrating her golden wedding anniversary with family members

The service will be held, poignantly at St Marys Church, Thorpe Arnold, which she attended for most of her adult life.

It is also the place where she was church warden and where her family weddings and Christenings have been held.

Pat’s family told the Melton Times: “She always made time for everyone, never thinking of herself first, but always mindful of others.

Pat and Dick Skelton on their wedding day in 1960

“She was a caring and thoughtful mother who loved her three children unconditionally.

“She was always very active and loved people’s company – she enjoyed singing and dancing and would always bring life to parties.”

Mary Patricia Skelton – known as Pat – was born into a farming family in Caythorpe, Lincolnshire, where she attended agricultural college.

Here she met fellow student Richard Skelton, known as Dick, and they went on to marry in 1960 before becoming tenant farmers at Wold Farm, Thorpe Arnold, where they lived for over 40 years before retiring to a cottage on the farm.

Pat Skelton, who has passed away aged 85

Farming life came naturally to Pat, whether it was caring for poorly lambs or helping with calving in the early hours of the morning and she was a regular at Melton Livestock Market.

Pat and Dick had three children – Claire, Charles and Alastair – plus six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

she was involved in many sports and social clubs, including Melton Hockey Club and Melton Golf Club.

Pat enjoyed golf throughout her life and acted as handicap secretary for the ladies of Melton Mowbray Golf Club, eventually becoming Ladies’ President.

Pat and Dick Skelton pictured with their family a few years ago

At the age of 72, she got her first and only hole-in-one when playing in a match for the club against Burghley Park Golf Club at Stamford.

She enjoyed the company of the ladies and loved seeing the younger players develop and improve their game.

Pat was diagnosed with dementia in her early 80s and moved into the care of Newton House Care Home, at Grantham.

She spent the last 11 months of her life before passing away on February 5.