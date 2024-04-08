OBITUARY: Kathleen Bishop 1923-2024

Kathleen Bishop aged 15 in 1938 (left) and pictured on her 100th birthday last year

Kathleen celebrated her 100th last year with a party at Age UK Gloucester House with her friends at the Evergreen Club, which she attended for nearly 40 years.

She had remained active for most of her life – she was still driving at the age of 95 when she stopped after having a stroke.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family members, including son Ian, were at her bedside when she died at home, on Brightside Avenue, on March 28.

Kathleen Bishop (front row, fourth from left) pictured during the Second World War at the old tech college in Melton when she was learning to use carpentry tools. Others in the photo - Ken Hendley, Mrs Garner, Margaret Humfries, Nena Simpson, Kathy Wheatcraft, Mable James, Betty Jones, Kath Losley, Margaret Wallbanks, Vicky and Polly Baxter, Barbara Handley, Rhoda Littlewood, Lily Daly and Dolly Losley

Ian told the Melton Times: “Mum went downhill over the last couple of months and had a bad fall just before she passed away.

"She wouldn’t go to hospital and she was adamant that she wanted to stay at home.”

Born at 15 North Street, Asfordby Valley, in 1923, Kathleen was part of a big family, with three sisters and four brothers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her father was tragically killed by a German bomb during the Second World War in November 1940 – a Luftwaffe bomber had targeted Holwell Works but it instead hit Asfordby Valley.

Kathleen Bishop with family members as she flew in a plane on her 95th birthday

Dad Thomas had been en route to work at the factory and was one of a number of men, along with a baby, who died.

During the war Kathleen worked at a Thurmaston factory, repairing aircraft wings, and she was also one of many local women who were taught carpentry skills at the former Melton technical college on King Street.

She loved dancing at the old Corn Exchange – now the Bell Centre – and watching movies at The Regal Cinema as a young woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kathleen married first husband, Jonathan Kent, at St Mary’s Church and had their son, Ian.

Kathleen Bishop aged 15 in 1938 (left) and pictured on her 100th birthday last year

She was sadly widowed and went on to marry former policeman, Bernard Bishop.

Spending time with family was a big part of her life – she had three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ian added: "Mum did have health problems but she just kept going and she loved celebrating her 100th birthday with her friends and family.”

Kathleen spoke to the Melton Times aged 100, when she told us: “I’ve always been very active so I think that’s my secret.”