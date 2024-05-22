OBITUARY : John Horn - Melton Rotarian and former Leicester Tigers rugby star

John Horn OBE, who has died aged 90

The funeral of Melton Rotarian and former Leicester Tigers rugby player, John Horn, will be held next week.

John, who was awarded an OBE in 1994 for his services to education, passed away at home in Melton Mowbray aged 90, on May 15.

He moved to Melton at the end of 2006 with his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, Jane.

The move to Leicestershire was a step back to precious family roots from his youth, not least the proud days in the late 1950s when he played for Leicester Tigers.

John Horn is presented with his OBE by HM The Queen in 1994

Such was his potential, he was offered the chance to sign professional with the Bradford Northern rugby league club but his calling was in education.

John’s passing was marked at Tigers’ last home game of the season with a message posted on the big screen by his daughter, and season ticket holder, Rachel Roberts.

A committed Rotarian for four decades, he transferred to Melton Rotary from Ossett, in West Yorkshire, and proudly served as the club's president for the term 2010-11.

John was educated as a boarding student at Kingswood School in Bath and started his teaching career in the private sector at The Leys School, Cambridge.

He went on to be a passionate advocate of the state system, being a headteacher at schools in Leeds and Wakefield.

John became president of the Secondary Heads’ Association, now known as the Association of School and College Leaders.

He made national headlines in April 1990 when, in his president's speech to the Association’s conference, he called on the Royal family and cabinet ministers to show their faith in the state system by sending their children to comprehensives.

His passion for sport ensured that he was a regular fixture on the touch line for school teams throughout his career.

His love for Tigers was shared with that for Leicester City FC as his three sons, Matt, Barney and Dan are all fans of football ahead of rugby, although only Barney is a fellow Foxes fan, where he is a season ticket holder.

John died with his wife Jane by his side, and the constant love and support of his four children.