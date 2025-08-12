A sign in the town centre in Melton Mowbray

Nominations are open for a brand new awards event for businesses in the Melton borough.

The Melton BID Business Awards (MBBA) will celebrate and honour the outstanding achievements of business owners and employees in the borough.

Businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated by the public via a single online form.

Entrants can apply for multiple categories across 14 awards with just one easy submission and one outstanding business will be crowned Business of the Year for 2025.

A presentation night will be hosted by Melton BID at the Harboro Hotel on Friday September 26.

James Colclough, manager of Melton BID said: “There is so much to celebrate in the Melton business community that the time is right to launch a brand new awards for 2025.

"Nominations are already flooding in and I encourage every business to promote the awards and ask their loyal customers to get nominating.

"The awards presentation evening will take place right in the heart of Melton Mowbray at the Harboro Hotel’s new Garden Room and sponsorship opportunities are now available for those businesses wishing to showcase their brand.”

Award categories are: Arts & Culture Award; Best Beauty; Best Café & Coffee Shop; Best Independent Business; Best Local Food Producer; Best New Business; Best Pub or Hospitality; Best Restaurant or Take Away; Business Person of the Year; Health & Well-being Award; Leisure & Tourism Award; Outstanding Customer Service Award; Sports & Exercise Award; Sustainability & Environmental Impact Award.

Nominations close at midnight on Friday August 22.

Go online at www.meltonbid.co.uk/awards to nominate a business or your own for one of the 14 awards or to sponsor a category.