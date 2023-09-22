Let's Get Moving Melton Awards 2023

Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards 2023 celebrate unsung heroes, those who make things possible behind the scenes, people who have achieved and others who have inspired others.

Residents are encouraged to nominate people or groups within the community who they believe should be recognised for their achievements and dedication to sports, physical activity and health.

Deadline to nominate candidates for the awards, organised by Melton Sport and Health Alliance, which is led by Melton Borough Council, is Sunday October 15 with presentation night scheduled for Thursday November 30.

Councillor Pat Cumbers, the council’s portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “The Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards allow us to celebrate individuals, teams, and group achievements.

"It also recognises those who are instrumental in supporting, motivating, and inspiring residents to have an active lifestyle, and those individuals who have made a change to lead a more active lifestyle for the benefit of their own health and wellbeing.

“I encourage as many people as possible to take the time out to nominate their chosen advocate, allowing us to celebrate the amazing achievements, successes and residents within the Melton borough.”

Award categories are as follows -

Children and Young People Awards:• Let's Get Moving School Award• Primary School Team of the Year• Secondary School Team of the Year• Junior Team of the Year• Junior Club of the Year• Junior Sportsperson of the Year• Let's Get Moving Young Hero Award

Adult Awards:• Team of the Year• Group/Club of the Year• Melton Inclusive Sport Physical Activity (MISPA) Person of the Year• Sportsperson of the Year• Let's Get Moving for Health Award• Let's Get Moving Hero Award• Let’s Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award

Once all nominations have been received an independent panel will review all submissions and create a shortlist of nominees, which will be posted on the Melton Sport and Health Alliance website ahead of the awards ceremony.

Click HERE for details on each award and the nomination submission.