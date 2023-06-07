Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur, the King's representative in Leicestershire

The nominations are being sought across Leicestershire for The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Each year, approximately 250 exceptional local volunteer groups across the UK are recognised with the prestigious award, which holds the same value as an MBE and acknowledges the remarkable efforts of volunteer groups in their communities.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, said: “The King’s Award for Volunteering is the highest possible achievement that voluntary groups can achieve, and aims to shine a light on the fantastic work that these groups do.

“The award is held for life, and there are 28 groups in Leicester and Leicestershire who have been honoured in this way since 2002.

“The awards are an excellent way to reward those volunteers who work hard to support people throughout the city and county, and who make a real difference to our local communities.”

To be eligible for the award, groups must be made up of three or more people and have been running for at least three years. Nominations need to be made by members of the public, and the nominator cannot be a volunteer, employee, or trustee of the organisation.

The closing date for nominations is September 15.

The groups selected for the award will receive an invitation for two representatives to attend a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, permission to use the King’s Award logo on their marketing materials, a certificate signed by the King and a crystal trophy.