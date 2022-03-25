Nominate a Melton 70-year-old for royal celebration event

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur EMN-220325-162242001

Michael Kapur, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, is hosting the ’70 at 70’ garden party on Tuesday, May 31, at Beaumanor Hall, Woodhouse near Loughborough.

Numbers are limited - with only 70 invitations – and nominations can be submitted by individuals themselves, family, friends or by someone in the community.

Closing date to nominate is Friday, April 1, and invitations will go out to individuals who live in the city or one of the county town or villages and who were born in 1952, the same year as Her Majesty the Queen’s accession to the throne.

The Queen visits the Defence Animal Centre in Melton in 1996 EMN-220325-162356001

Mr Kapur said: “We’ve received many nominations so far, and it’s been truly inspiring to read the stories behind those nominations.

“The closing date to submit your nominations is fast approaching, so now is the time to get them in.”

Go to www.leicester.gov.uk/platinum-jubilee to make a nomination or support someone making one completing a nomination.

You can also contact the Leicestershire Lieutenancy by emailing [email protected] with all invitations to be sent out to recipients next month.