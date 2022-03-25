Nominate a Melton 70-year-old for royal celebration event
Do you know someone in the Melton borough who is aged 70 this year and who deserves to be invited to a county celebratory event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
Michael Kapur, the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, is hosting the ’70 at 70’ garden party on Tuesday, May 31, at Beaumanor Hall, Woodhouse near Loughborough.
Numbers are limited - with only 70 invitations – and nominations can be submitted by individuals themselves, family, friends or by someone in the community.
Closing date to nominate is Friday, April 1, and invitations will go out to individuals who live in the city or one of the county town or villages and who were born in 1952, the same year as Her Majesty the Queen’s accession to the throne.
Mr Kapur said: “We’ve received many nominations so far, and it’s been truly inspiring to read the stories behind those nominations.
“The closing date to submit your nominations is fast approaching, so now is the time to get them in.”
Go to www.leicester.gov.uk/platinum-jubilee to make a nomination or support someone making one completing a nomination.
You can also contact the Leicestershire Lieutenancy by emailing [email protected] with all invitations to be sent out to recipients next month.