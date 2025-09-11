Members of Melton Mowbray Baptist Church are preparing to launch their new Renew Wellbeing space

A new wellbeing service is starting up next month in Melton Mowbray to support the mental health of local people.

Sessions will be organised by Melton Mowbray Baptist Church at their Leicester Road base every Tuesday, from 1pm to 4pm, starting on October 7.

The new Renew Wellbeing spaces will provide a cafe-style environment to simply ‘come as you are, have a cuppa or join in with simple activities’.

The activities are based around the ‘5 ways to wellbeing’; which promote good mental and emotional health, and attendees can go somewhere ‘it’s ok not to be ok’.

There will be opportunities to connect, give, be active, keep learning and take notice, which church members hope will contribute towards a preventative approach to mental ill health.

The cafe space will be attached to a quiet room, or prayer space, where inner habits of wellbeing are shared.

Rev Sam Dunn, the Baptist minister, said: “There is a great need for these kind of spaces in our town, many people are on their own journey with mental wellbeing and we will offer a homely space with trained volunteers who aren’t councillors but accompaniers and friends able to make a cup of tea, do a jigsaw, chat or simply sit beside anyone in need of company in quiet.

"As someone who has had my own struggle with mental wellbeing, I am so excited that through partnership with Renew Wellbeing and local services we are able to provide such a space.”

Free refreshments will be served during sessions with all welcome to attend.

Melton Mowbray Baptist Church is partnering with Melton Borough Council and local mental health services in the new venture to ensure good inclusive practices are followed.

The Renew Wellbeing sessions will be headed up by the church’s new pastoral worker, Alison Thompson, who has a background within the NHS, community nursing, hospitals and prisons and is a trained Anna Chaplain.

She will be assisted by a team of trained volunteers.

Email Alison Thompson on [email protected] or call her on 07542 949203 for more information.

Go to www.renewwellbeing.org.uk for details on the Renew Wellbeing service.