New safety signs to be installed at dangerous junction but MP says full redesign is needed

New vehicle activated speed signs are being installed at a dangerous junction in the Melton borough but MP Alicia Kearns insists more needs to be done to make it safer.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST
The Bottesford turn on the A52 where vehicle activated speed signs are to be installed IMAGE Google StreetViewThe Bottesford turn on the A52 where vehicle activated speed signs are to be installed IMAGE Google StreetView
The Bottesford turn on the A52 where vehicle activated speed signs are to be installed IMAGE Google StreetView

Mrs Kearns has campaigned for something to be done at the A52 junction at Bottesford and she believes it should not exist in its current form because of the risk to motorists driving through it.

Members of Highways England promised to look into a full resdesign of the junction when they met at the site last year with the MP, Bottesford parish councillors and representatives of the Road Safety Advisory Group.

Mrs Kearns said this week: “I am very pleased to have secured vehicle activated signs for this treacherous junction – a promising step forwards as I continue to campaign for further urgent safety upgrades here.

“Some rural junctions and roads are inherently dangerous, and the A52 junction at Bottesford is no exception.

"While the installation of these signs is progress, I know it is not enough.

“I am calling for National Highways to commit to planning for a full redesign of this dangerous junction.

"I will continue to do everything I can to lobby the Department for Transport and the treasury to secure the funding needed to make this a reality.”

Earlier this year, during a Westminster Hall debate on improving driver safety, Alicia raised the need for safety improvements to the A52 junction at Bottesford.

In February, Alicia invited Highways England to Parliament to discuss the safety upgrades needed, as well as her long-term goal to change the models by which it decides which junctions to prioritise for safety upgrades.

Related topics:Alicia KearnsHighways EnglandMelton