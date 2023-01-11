County Hall’s Libraries and Heritage Services operates from 21 venues across the county, including Melton’s library in Wilton Road.

And it is set to receive the new funding from Arts Council England’s (ACE) National Portfolio Organisation (NPO).

The money will support access to culture through collections, stories and expertise across the county, and a targeted programmes of activities within libraries, museums and local communities, led by Culture Leicestershire, the county council's outreach team.

Library and heritage services will work with other NPOs, the voluntary sector, creative practitioners and education providers to ensure cultural provision responds to the needs and interests of all communities in Leicestershire.

The funding will begin in April and be released through to March 2026.

Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for adults and communities, said: “We are delighted that ACE have recognised the huge potential of Leicestershire’s libraries and heritage services.

“The NPO programme will build on - and extend - the reach of our quality resources and opportunities, encouraging people to explore and enjoy their cultural heritage in ways that work for them.”

Giving more details on how the money will be spent, Councillor Radford added: “Local artists will work alongside participants to enliven and give greater impact to our service offer and contribute to the county’s rich cultural offer.

"Culture will be more accessible and relevant to people across our county.”