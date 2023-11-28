A new podcast showcasing the achievements of talented women in Leicestershire and Rutland has been launched.

Tracey Dene-Powell and Sarah Robb - authors of new podcast, More Than A Woman

More Than A Woman is hosted by Tracey Dene-Powell and Sarah Robb, who both live in the Melton area.

They are passionate about highlighting ‘extraordinary stories of strength, courage, and determination that often go unheard’.

So far, world class kickboxer Iman Barlow, Melton MP Alicia Kearns and fitness expert Rosemary Conley are among those to have featured on the podcast.

Sarah, who founded Big Bums and Little Bums in Melton, is a fitness instructor, trainer, speaker, and wellness educator.

She says her passion lies in helping people lead healthier and happier lives and she is also a ‘menopause champion’, advocating for women's wellness during a transformative phase of life.

Tracey brings her varied talents to the podcast as a songwriter, scriptwriter, poet, blogger, author, and podcaster.

Although the subjects of each episode are women, the hosts are keen to inspire and empower audiences of all genders and ages.

One of the other guests is Katie Neeves, a transgender activist, who gives perspectives on gender identity and advocacy.

Alice Greaves is also due to feature to talk about her ongoing resilient battle against breast cancer aged in her mid-20s.

They are looking for future guests with ‘incredible stories, experiences, and achievements, with a focus on the powerful narratives woven into each woman's life’.

Click HERE to listen to ‘More Than A Woman’ or get it from Spotify.