Moth and Raynor Winn - whose lives are being depicted in new movie, The Salt Path

She grew up on a farm in Melton Mowbray and a seismic event in Raynor Winn’s life has led to Hollywood actress Gillian Anderson playing her in a new movie.

The Salt Path is based on Raynor’s book of the same name which tells the remarkable story of how she went off on a 630-mile walk around the south-west coast of England with husband, Moth, after he got a devastating brain disease diagnosis.

The couple had become homeless following a financial dispute so they decided to head off an epic trek to forget their troubles – it took them through Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall on the South West Coast Path.

And the experience gave them both a fresh outlook on life, their relationship and the world around them with Moth’s physical condition improving despite the hundreds of miles they walked.

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs in a scene from movie, The Salt Path

Gillian plays Raynor in the new movie, which you can watch at The Regal, in Melton Mowbray, from Friday June 13, and Jason Isaacs portrays Moth.

The book was published in 2018 and a film producer soon approached Raynor about making it into a movie.

The couple met the famous stars of the film when they visited them at home – Gillian has starred in the X-Files, The Crown and Sex Education while Jason was in the Harry Potter films and many blockbusters.

Raynor told the BBC: “They told me to put the kettle on. That's not what is supposed to happen to a girl from Melton Mowbray."

Moth suffers from Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) - a progressive neurological condition which affects five people per 100,000 population.

He was 53 when it was diagnosed after suffering pain and numbness in his shoulder and arm – it affects movement, usually beginning on one side of the body, and can impact speech, memory, and behaviour.

The couple have had support from the charity PSPA, which helps sufferers and their families and raises money for research.

On how exercise has helped Moth cope with his condition, Raynor said: “As we began our coastal walk, Moth’s strength and mobility had deteriorated.

“What we noticed during our walk, was the regular movement did seem to have positive effects.

The couple ran the London Marathon in 2023, raising £15,000 for the charity, and they’ve done other fundraisers since then.