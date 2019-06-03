New Melton Poppy Appeal organiser sought after resignation

A new organiser for Melton’s Poppy Appeal is being sought because David Bloom is unable to continue due to personal commitments.

Mr Bloom, who had a military career spanning 22 years, was appointed only in January to succeed Jock Bryson, who had co-ordinated the effort for the town branch of the Royal British Legion for nine years.

Mr Bryson (84) said he would step in to organise the 2019 appeal but would like to find someone to take over permanently from next year.

The role involves co-ordinating the sale of poppies in Melton and surrounding villages for the legion’s biggest annual fundraiser, which culminates in November’s Remembrance Day parade and services. The local 2018 appeal generated around £25,000.

Anyone interested in taking on the duties of Melton Poppy Appeal organiser should call the town branch on 01664 562651.

Meanwhile, special D-Day badges are on sale this week behind the bar at the legion club in Thorpe End as the nation commemorates the 75th anniversary of the crucial invasion of Normandy during the Second World War.