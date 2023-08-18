News you can trust since 1859
New Melton area routes to be targeted by police speed camera van

Two new routes in the Melton area are to be targeted by police mobile speed cameras after concerns raised by residents.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST
A Leicestershire Police mobile speed camera vanA Leicestershire Police mobile speed camera van
The camera van will now visit both the A607 at Waltham-on-the-Wolds (30mph speed limit), and Main Street at Normanton.

Local roads already on the list are A606 Melton Road at Whissendine and Langham; Melton Spinney Road, Melton Mowbray; and the A52 Grantham Road, at Bottesford.

Motorcycle routes flagged up for speed camera monitoring are the B6047 from Melton to the A47; A6006 between Six Hills and the Asfordby bypass; A607 from Rearsby bypass to Croxton Kerrial; and the B676 at Six Hills, Broughton and Old Dalby.

Jonathan Clarkson, from the local Road Safety Partnership, said: “Local residents are encouraged to contact us if they think they have a problem with excessive speeding in their communities.

"This helps us identify those locations which will then be subject to a covert speed survey and if they meet our criteria they will qualify for mobile speed enforcement.”