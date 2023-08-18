New Melton area routes to be targeted by police speed camera van
The camera van will now visit both the A607 at Waltham-on-the-Wolds (30mph speed limit), and Main Street at Normanton.
Local roads already on the list are A606 Melton Road at Whissendine and Langham; Melton Spinney Road, Melton Mowbray; and the A52 Grantham Road, at Bottesford.
Motorcycle routes flagged up for speed camera monitoring are the B6047 from Melton to the A47; A6006 between Six Hills and the Asfordby bypass; A607 from Rearsby bypass to Croxton Kerrial; and the B676 at Six Hills, Broughton and Old Dalby.
Jonathan Clarkson, from the local Road Safety Partnership, said: “Local residents are encouraged to contact us if they think they have a problem with excessive speeding in their communities.
"This helps us identify those locations which will then be subject to a covert speed survey and if they meet our criteria they will qualify for mobile speed enforcement.”