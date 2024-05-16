New Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, flanked by new Deputy Mayor, Councillor Siggy Atherton, and outgoing Mayor, Councillor Alan Hewson

The new Mayor of Melton is a man particularly well known at the town’s livestock market and in local cricketing circles.

Councillor Tim Webster (67), one of the members for Melton Newport ward, was elected into the borough’s top civic position at tonight’s (Thursday’s) full council meeting.

He succeeds Councillor Alan Hewson – the Croxton Kerrial ward representative – who served two years as Mayor.

Councillor Webster told the Melton Times: “It’s a great honour to be Mayor.

New Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, is presented with a commemorative Melton Mowbray pork pie by Richard Griffiths, manager of the town's Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe

"I am a Meltonian born and bred and I’m looking forward to representing the borough to the best of my ability.”

He was first elected to the council three years ago at a by-election for Melton Dorian ward and was then re-elected last May, in the Melton Newport ward.

Councillor Webster, who will have wife Sally-Anne as his consort, worked at Melton Livestock Market for 33 years as an auctioneer and as market manager and he still works at market auctions at Norwich and Rugby.

He has also served as Senior Town Warden for Melton Mowbray Town Estate and remains a trustee for the organisation.

Many will know him from his many years playing cricket locally, turning out for Egerton Park, Melton Mowbray and Thorpe Arnold Cricket Clubs.

His mayoral charities for the coming year are Prostaid, for local prostate cancer sufferers, and also the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

Councillor Webster added: “I have lots of fundraising plans including a daytime disco at Tubes.”

Councillor Webster has a son, Harry, and he recently became a grandfather for the first time.