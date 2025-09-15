New junior football team at Asfordby love their sponsored kit
Asfordby Under 7s Avengers, trains and plays at Asfordby Football Club and they will be playing matches in their new strip of orange shirts and black shorts.
It was paid for by a £500 donation from housebuilders, David Wilson Homes East Midlands, and also includes team jackets.
Formed in late summer 2024, the team of six and seven-year-olds was started up by two fathers, who saw the potential for a squad after watching their children develop their skills in the academy.
Kyle Schulze, one of the dads and manager of the Asfordby Under 7s Avengers, said: “As a team, we are looking forward to creating memories for the kids so that, as they grow up, they can look back at where they started.
“To receive a sponsorship from David Wilson Homes to support a local football team is very rewarding and motivating.
“It shows recognition of our team’s potential and hard work that such a big organisation would support such a small group of individuals."
Rachael Harrison, sales director at the company, which is building a new development at Sileby – a mix of of two to five bedroom properties, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Asfordby Avengers as they kick off their journey in grassroots football.
“At David Wilson Homes, we understand the importance of local sports teams in encouraging teamwork, discipline, and confidence among young players.
“We look forward to seeing the team grow and wish them every success in their future matches.”