Abbie Robinson, of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery), working as a farrier

LBdr Abbie Robinson-Wyss, who is 28, finished off her three years of training at the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) base off Asfordby Road.

She says it has helped that she has been riding horses since she was five and is also an experienced rider with her regiment, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, based in Woolwich in London.

Abbie told the Melton Times: “It’s absolutely crazy to think I’m the first female farrier to qualify in the Army.

LBdr Abbie Robinson-Wyss with the horses she rode at recent royal ceremonial occasions

"I was just happy to quality but it is a real bonus that I’ve made history.”

It has been an incredibly busy time for Abbie having to juggle her studies with her regular military duties.

She rides in ceremonial occasions in London and rode with her regiment during the King’s Coronation a year ago and in the spectacular procession for the funeral of Her Majesty The Queen in September 2022.

"It’s been quite difficult to balance my normal work with the training so I’m pleased I got through it,” said Abbie.

LBdr Abbie Robinson-Wyss working as an Army farrier

She joined up 10 years ago – beginning as a Mounted Gunner – and her love of horses inspired to take on the farrier course – she has joined the cadre of Certified Military Farriers, with her CMF qualification, passing her farrier theory exams with honours.

There is a perception that farriers are big and strong and usually male, particularly when it comes to huge military horses, but Abbie does not fit that profile.

"I’m quite skinny and I’m not a big person but it is all about knowing how to handle horses,” explained Abbie, who hails from Worksop in Nottinghamshire.

"As long as you are confident around them then nine times out of 10 you will be fine with them.”

LBdr Abbie Robinson-Wyss working on a horse during her military farriery training

Abbie added: “The DATR has been a great place to work at and the instructors have been really helpful with my training.”