An artist's impression of what the new Saint-Gobain UK ISOVER Stone Wool Plant will look like at the site of the former Holwell Works foundry

Hundreds of new jobs will be created by a new multi-million pound factory on the site of the former Holwell Works plant near Melton Mowbray.

Saint-Gobain UK, which previously operated the former foundry, announced this evening (Tuesday) its plans to set up a low-carbon stone wool insulation manufacturing factory at Asfordby Hill.

Production is slated to begin in 2027 and has the potential to bring 250 new high-quality jobs to Melton Mowbray when at full capacity.

Melton Borough Council called the major investment ‘outstanding news’ with the potential to give the local economy a big shot in the arm.

Dean O’Sullivan, managing director of Saint-Gobain’s Interior Solutions businesses said: “This is a major investment in new low-carbon stone wool insulation in the UK.

"Light and sustainable construction solutions are growing in demand – driven by the need to reduce the impact of buildings on the environment and our own goals to meet our business’ target to become a net-zero carbon business.

"When the facility is at full capacity we will employ up to 250 local people in a wide range of disciplines and levels."

The new manufacturing facility will invest in cutting-edge technology, including the use of all-electric melting technology to power the furnace, powered by renewable electricity.

The facility will initially produce 50,000 tonnes of high-performance stone wool insulation under the Saint-Gobain Isover brand with the potential, following further investment, to double its output to 100,000 tonnes a year.

The insulation, made from abundant, mostly volcanic natural rock and recycled materials, will help meet growing demand for sustainable construction solutions for new construction, the growing need to improve the insulation levels of existing housing and support the UK’s net zero carbon targets.

On the new factory, Mr O’Sullivan added: “It will provide local people with the chance to build a long career in one of the world’s most respected manufacturing businesses, with an extensive footprint in Leicestershire and make an important contribution to critical topics like addressing climate change.

"Saint-Gobain have a long and proud history in Melton and this new facility will continue this for many decades to come.”

Leader of Melton Borough Council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Right now, the construction industry plays a vital role in driving economic growth, and ensuring high quality building materials is essential in achieving this.

"This investment is outstanding news, and represents a terrific vote of confidence in Melton and our region.

"This new factory will bring with it cutting-edge technology, powered by renewable electricity further strengthening our aspirations to grow the local green economy.

“It’s been a great pleasure working with Saint-Gobain over recent months, and for the council to have been able to assist them in their decision to bring this major investment into Holwell.”

The former Saint-Gobain PAM Holwell Foundry Works closed last September with the final ever molten iron pour.

It brought to an end a proud history of production at the plant dating back to 1878.

As part of the new planned facility, the site will be regenerated, natural habitats restored and enhanced and more than 100 local jobs created in the first phase.