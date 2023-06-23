A teddy tombola at a previous Dove Cottage Day Hospice summer fete

The event, which is in the grounds of Stathern Lodge, opposite the hospice, had to be postponed last month after rain flooded the site.

Lots of family entertainment is being lined up, along with the popular dog show.

Dan Smeeton, Dove’s manager, said: “We’re delighted to have found another date for our popular summer event because so many people within our local community have asked us about it.

“It promises to be lots of fun with a focus on meeting the animals – big and small - plus all sorts of games, and opportunities to support local craftspeople at our makers’ market.”

There will be lots going on to entertain the kids, including a bouncy castle, glitter tattoos, games and fairground rides.

The family fun day will also host an animal roadshow from White Post Farm, ‘meet the horses’ with Legacy Clydesdales and an award-winning pet photographer ill also be in attendance offering free portrait sittings on the day.

Categories in the dog show will include Child’s Best Friend, Most Appealing Eyes and Best Rescue.

There will also be an arts and crafts market, archery, live entertainment arena plus Dove’s popular jumble sale with lots of bargains to be had.

Refreshments will be available, including sweets and goodies, Pimm’s and cider.

Proceeds go towards providing day care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses, such as cancer, heart failure or a respiratory disorder.

The Vale of Belvoir hospice also provides dementia and bereavement support.

The event runs from 11am to 3pm.