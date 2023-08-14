Scottish country dancing sessions are set to start up again in the Melton area

There are several local groups, including Waltham, which meets on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm in Waltham Village Hall.

New dancers are encouraged to come along at the beginning of September when teaching the basics will take place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Aitken, from the Waltham group, said: “It is an excellent way to stay fit, and exercise the mind as well as the body, while enjoying fun at the same time.

“You do not need a partner and there will be plenty of experienced dancers to help you begin.

“We are always on the lookout for dancers who may have moved to the area or find they have time to dance again, or for beginners to learn and enjoy.”