News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

New dancers encouraged to join in with Scottish country dancing sessions in Melton area

New dancers are being encouraged to attend Scottish Country Dancing sessions with the new season set to start next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
Scottish country dancing sessions are set to start up again in the Melton areaScottish country dancing sessions are set to start up again in the Melton area
Scottish country dancing sessions are set to start up again in the Melton area

There are several local groups, including Waltham, which meets on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm in Waltham Village Hall.

New dancers are encouraged to come along at the beginning of September when teaching the basics will take place.

John Aitken, from the Waltham group, said: “It is an excellent way to stay fit, and exercise the mind as well as the body, while enjoying fun at the same time.

“You do not need a partner and there will be plenty of experienced dancers to help you begin.

“We are always on the lookout for dancers who may have moved to the area or find they have time to dance again, or for beginners to learn and enjoy.”

All you need to begin is a pair of soft shoes. Anyone interested should contact John on 07770 428103.

Related topics:Melton