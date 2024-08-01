The acts lined up to perform on the opening night of the Pork Pie Comedy Club in Melton Mowbray

I'd like to share with readers the opening of our new comedy club in Melton Mowbray.

We'll be at Tubes Nightspot, on St Mary’s Way, with the opening night scheduled for September 27.

Having been a big fan of live comedy for years I felt that Melton needed its own venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the theatre features performances every now and then, I believe that there's space and an appetite for a dedicated club in the town centre.

It will be called Pork Pie Comedy Club and the plan is to grow it to a point where we can do one night a month, on the last Friday of each month.

We have a professional line-up booked and lots of interested acts which are keen to come to Melton for future shows.

Danny Deegan will headline in September, with Freddie Farrell and Ryan Gough opening and compering, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Goulbourne and Will Smith (not that one!) will support in the ‘middle’ slots.

Our mantra at Pork Pie Comedy Club is ‘the only thing we take seriously is the comedy’.

That's true on the night for the punters but we're very serious about building the club as a business going forwards.

We want to bring professional acts to Melton and give people the opportunity to forget life for a few hours and laugh together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Pork Pie Comedy Club we’re not concerned with grand gestures and grandiose claims.

We’re just here to make you laugh.

We’re not experts in psychology, nor do we claim to have the answers to life’s biggest questions.

But what we do know is that laughter is the best medicine, and our comedians are the prescribed dose.

As Tubes is a licensed premises, the bar will, of course, be opening for those wishing to enjoy a drink whilst they enjoy the live show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £10 in advance and we feel that is incredibly competitive whilst hopefully making the club viable long term if we get enough support for the first few shows.

The opening show will run from 7pm to 10pm with the five acts spread throughout the night.

Click HERE for details on the acts and to buy tickets.