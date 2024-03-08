A Centrebus service

Centrebus has won the contract for the 833 Bingham Villager, which starts from Monday April 1.

The bus will operate from Bingham via Whatton, Aslockton, Orston, Elton, Sutton Cum Granby, Granby, Barnstone, Langar, Cropwell Bishop and Cropwell Butler, back to Bingham.

The contract has been authorised by Nottinghamshire County Council, which subsidises some routes which are not commercially viable without extra local authority funding.