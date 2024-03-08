New bus service for villagers in and around Bingham
A new bus service starts next month for villages north of Melton Mowbray.
Centrebus has won the contract for the 833 Bingham Villager, which starts from Monday April 1.
The bus will operate from Bingham via Whatton, Aslockton, Orston, Elton, Sutton Cum Granby, Granby, Barnstone, Langar, Cropwell Bishop and Cropwell Butler, back to Bingham.
The contract has been authorised by Nottinghamshire County Council, which subsidises some routes which are not commercially viable without extra local authority funding.
It will be a circular service and operate hourly.