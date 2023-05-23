New bowlers flock to local club's special weekend
The warm sunshine attracted lots of new bowlers to an open day at Holwell Sports Bowls Club over the weekend.
By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:16 BST
The club posted on their Facebook page: “Just an amazing weekend with lots of folks coming along to enjoy the sunshine and learn about bowling and the club.
“Thank you to our wonderful members who turned out in force to welcome our visitors and to make the weekend a great club event.”
Click HERE to find out more about the club and how to get involved.