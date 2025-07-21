Staff at the LOROS hospice with one of the stunning elephants on the new trail for the Stomp Round Leicester fundraiser

People suffering from the effects of bereavement can get support from a new drop-in service at Melton Mowbray from this week.

LOROS, the charity which operates the county hospice, will host the sessions on Fridays at the Melton Indoor Bowls Club building on Leicester Road.

Meetings will be held from 1pm to 2.30pm on the second and fourth Friday of every month, with plans to be held every week once it is established.

LOROS say: “The hub is open to all who have suffered a bereavement, regardless of who they may have lost, what they may have died from or how long ago the loss may have been.

"Meetings are free of charge and there is no requirement for a referral or any need to book in.

"Anyone can drop in whenever they feel that they need to.

"The only stipulation is that those wishing to attend should arrive in time for the 1pm start to prevent interruptions to others who may be speaking.”

Call Jo Beeching or Michelle Warden at LOROS on 0116 231 3771 (ext 7549) for more information.

Meanwhile, LOROS has launched a major fundraising drive after being forced to makes cuts to services due to a funding shortfall.

Stomp Round Leicester is an elephant-themed art trail across the city of Leicester throughout the summer.

It is a free, fun, family-friendly art trail with 40 giant, beautifully-decorated elephant sculptures plus 82 baby elephants, designed by local schools and community groups, and a number of mini elephants decorated by celebrities including Greg Davies, Davinia McCall and Stephen Graham.

At the end of the trail, each giant elephant sculpture will be auctioned to raise money for LOROS Hospice.

Andrew Ward, events lead at LOROS Hospice said: "We need to raise as much as possible to support our work with patients and their families, so do please make us a donation if you can.”

In addition, the annual fundraising LOROS 10k Twilight Walk takes place on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, home of Leicester City FC.

The annual 10k sponsored walk, will wind a route through the elephant trail, taking in a Richard III-inspired Elephant, a LCFC-themed

one and a creation designed by Kasabian singer, Serge Pizzorno, amongst others.

Register at loros.co.uk/Twilight as soon as possible.