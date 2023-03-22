Some of the team at Melton's Pepper's - A Safe Place promote their activities on a market stall

Pepper’s – A Safe Place offer their sessions at their centre, at 53 King Street in the town, and people of all ages have benefited from their help.

The charity runs a quiet drop-in event every Monday from 11am to 1pm, giving members the opportunity to break the cycle of isolation, chat with a listening volunteer over a cup of tea or simply relax and unwind.

Locals are invited to enjoy some of their new services, which will include art and crafts, a useful mindful activity for those in need of a little ‘me-time’, guided meditation and mindfulness workshops, gardening and Tai Chi, and music sessions.

Anna Watson, the centre manager, said: “We’re excited to be offering locals such a range of activities, there’s something for everyone.

"If you’re feeling low, anxious, isolated or just wish to look after your mind, please do pop into our centre opposite The Regal cinema.

"We understand how daunting it can be coming to a new place, so if you have any concerns or questions please do send us a message.”

All of the services at Pepper’s are offered free of charge – they just ask for a donation of £1 towards tea, coffee and biscuits.

To book a place to attend any of their workshops or to get more information, email [email protected] or visit the team for a friendly chat at the centre in King Street.