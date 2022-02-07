New activities announced for county’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur (centre), visits Melton EMN-220702-150522001

Mike Kapur, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Her Majesty’s local representative, announced the events today (Monday) after the monarch yesterday marked 70 years on the throne.

Mr Kapur will host the party for those turning 70 this year at Beaumanor Hall, Woodhouse, near Loughborough, on Tuesday May 31, with nominations sought for who will attend.

An award for 70 organisations, such as schools, businesses, voluntary and community groups which have done something exceptional to develop community spirit, will also be presented as part of the celebrations.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur EMN-220702-150427001

The children’s art competition has the simple brief of painting a picture about what the Platinum Jubilee means to the child - it is open to children in KS1 and KS2 year groups with a winner and runner-up award for each group. Closing date for entries is Friday, April 1.

Mr Kapur said: “As we celebrate a momentous milestone for Her Majesty, the plans I’m announcing provide a chance for people across Leicester and Leicestershire to experience a feeling of togetherness and to look forward with confidence.

“I’m really looking forward to the celebrations. Let’s show the nation just how proud we are of Her Majesty The Queen. ”

An extended four-day bank holiday, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, has been chosen for the celebratory weekend.

Residents can apply to close their street or road for a street party to celebrate over this period and Leicestershire County Council will waive the usual administration fee.

Dozens of beacons will be lit across the county on the Thursday evening and local communities, parish councils, schools, youth groups, and farming communities are being encouraged to get involved by lighting or sponsoring beacons, or illuminating a home or building.

Go to www.leicestershire.gov.uk/platinum-jubilee for more information on the county celebrations and how to take part.

Plans were already in place for a huge Platinum Jubilee celebration in Melton with community groups and civic leaders joining forces to organise a range of activities, including a street party, Royal fair, family fun day, beer festival and an evening of live music involving local performers.

The town parks, market place, St Mary’s Church and the livestock market are among the venues being used for what is being planned by representatives of Melton Borough Council, Melton Town Estate, Melton BID, town businesses and community groups.