Nether Broughton woman awarded honour by The Queen

A Nether Broughton woman says she was ‘shocked’ to be awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Maria Coulter was nominated for services to diversity and inclusion in the construction industry, which she has worked in for more than 30 years.

Maria Coulter, a Nether Broughton woman who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours EMN-191206-103556001

She initially worked as a quantity surveyor and project manager before retraining as a coach in 2010.

She is a non-executive director on the construction industry council (CIC) and chairs their diversity and inclusion panel.

Maria told the Melton Times: “Before I opened it, I thought the letter was about a parliamentary commission I’m on to get more women into construction so I was very shocked to read that I’d been awarded a BEM. I’m so incredibly honoured to receive this and it spurs me on to do everything I can to promote an industry where everyone can be themselves”.

A Melton woman was also honoured by the Queen for her services to education.

Rebecca Meredith, who is the CEO of Nottingham-based Transform Trust, which has 16 member schools, has been awarded a CBE.