Henry Speed, junior winner at this year's Hoby Hop trail race

Hoby village hall was HQ for the event, which is a five-mile chip-timed trail race with a canicross competition for runners harnessed to dogs.

Money was raised for community lunches and, for this year only, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, in memory of local man Steve Morris who passed away earlier this year.

First male home this year was Jason Williams (Hermitage) in 33:34, with Sarah Throp (West End) taking the female honours in 42:02.

They also claimed the prizes for first vet male and female, respectively.

There was some local glory in the team competitions, with Stilton Striders winning with a combined 2:45:29 and Wreake Runners claiming the men’s team title (2:00:40).

It was the Striders’ first team prize in over five years, with Wreake defending the men’s title they won last year.

In the race to be best junior, Henry Speed beat his nearest rival Jack Metcalfe by just over three and half minutes, with Gurtej Garcha coming in a very creditable third spot.

In the battle for local bragging rights, Christian Webb Jenkins (Wreake Runners) was first local male home in 49:09 while there were no entries by local female runners.

OTHER RESULTS:

Male Spot Prize: Greg Love (unattached) 1:17:16; Female Spot Prize: Claire Whitehall (Unattached) 1:19:24.

First Male Canicross: Gary Ashwell (West End Runners) 40:29; First Female Canicross: Amanda Kelly (City of Stoke) 41:33.