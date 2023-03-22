The Melton Band playing during last year's Remembrance Sunday parade in the town

The Melton Band can trace its history back to the early part of the 19th century and it continues to perform at public events throughout the area.

There are reports of the band playing for local nobility in 1814 and for the celebrations in Melton Mowbray for Queen Victoria’s coronation in 1838.

To this day The Melton Band still performs concerts locally as well as leading the Remembrance Day parade and competing in regional brass band contests.

Musical Director, Tony Rifugiato, conducts The Melton Band on the town's Bandstand at the Jubilee concert last June

Member Stephen Harris said: “The band currently needs to fill a few vacancies within its ranks and would like to hear from brass players who might like to join a local brass band, particularly cornet players, as well as a percussionist.

“Instruments can be provided on free loan by the band.

"There is a warm welcome for everyone and we get great enjoyment in making music together.”

The band rehearses every Tuesday evening at the Royal British Legion Club in Melton Mowbray from 7.30pm until 9.30pm under its Musical Director, Tony Rifugiato.

For those returning to playing after a break, or people wishing to start from scratch, there is a training band to build skills which meets every Thursday evening at Scalford village hall from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

To enquire about joining this enthusiastic group of musicians you can email them at [email protected] for details.

