Lead singer Yve Martin on stage with Clamour Club, one of the all-female groups set to perform at the Unglamorous Music three-day event in Leicester next month IMAGE Allan Levy Photography

Twenty groups will be playing at the three-day music event, from March 8 to 10, organised by Leicester’s Unglamorous Music project, which has sparked the creation of more than a dozen all-female punk and garage bands around the city.

it is the brainchild of Ruth Miller, who started it in 2022 with the aim of giving women in the area a chance to learn to play an instrument and start a band.

Sadly, Ruth died in October last year as a result of breast cancer at the age of 61.

But the women she brought together are carrying on her mission under the Unglamorous Music banner.

Sophie Cottis-Allan from the group, said: “Thanks to Ruth our Unglam bands have taken the Leicester music scene by storm over the last year or two and brought lots of people out to see live music again.

“And the movement is fostering a safe and supportive environment for people to do that and to enjoy going to gigs.”

The Unglam International Women’s Day events take place on Friday, March 8, at Firebug, Saturday, March 9 at The Donkey, and Sunday, March 10, at the Attenborough Arts Centre.

During the Sunday event people will have the chance to take part in an Unglam-style workshop where they can play instruments and see which ones they like.

Sophie said: “We hope the events will encourage even more women to pick up a guitar or drumsticks or mic and fulfil a dream of being in a band.”