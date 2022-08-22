Music and comedy acts coming up at Melton Theatre

Soul Train is returning to Melton Theatre

**One of the most popular acts eagerly anticipated next month is the Soul Train, which features a stack of great music from the 1960s and 1970s.

The event steams into the Asfordby Road theatre on Saturday September 10, with the entertainment also raising money for LOROS, the Leicestershire hospice.

The show is returning to Melton for the first time since its public debut there back in March 2019, with tickets costing £22.

Dom Joly is performing at Melton Theatre

Music will range from the early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond.

Among the artists featured are Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O’Jays, Marvin Gaye, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean and Lionel Richie.

Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy goes back to his roots having sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

**Theatre lovers will enjoy Dracula The Musical, which will be staged at Melton Theatre from October 12 to 15, with tickets costing £19.

The show is billed as a thrilling drama of suspense and a Gothic romance of dream-like temptation.

Set in Europe at the end of the Victorian Age, the story follows the infamous vampire as he lusts for new blood.

Jonathan Harker and Mina Murray fall victim to Dracula’s unnatural charm, and along with Doctor Van Helsing, must fight Dracula’s supernatural powers.

**Popular writer, broadcaster and comedian, Dom Joly, will be bringing his unique comedy stage show to Melton Theatre on Saturday October 1, at 7.30pm.

The creator of Trigger Happy TV is back on the road, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live in Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps.

Dom will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotting and seeker of dangerous travel spots on the tour, which will be going nationwide between from February and November.

The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest books.