MP's search for your favourite Indie shop

Alicia Kearns MP said: “I am delighted to announce that nominations for Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards 2022 have now opened. We are so lucky to have an incredible number of

independent shops across Rutland, Melton, the Vale and Harborough villages and this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate these wonderful businesses and their contribution to our local economy. The competition seeks not just to celebrate, but to help raise the profile of our wonderful independent shops as we all go about our Christmas shopping. Last year thousands of you voted, so I can’t wait to see who you nominate this year as we celebrate our amazing local businesses at Christmas!”