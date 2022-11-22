MP's search for your favourite Indie shop
Alicia Kearns, Rutland and Melton MP, has launched her annual competition to find Rutland and Melton’s favourite independent shop.
Last year’s competition saw around 100 shops nominated and independent gift shop Foxy Lots in Melton was voted the overall winner.
There are 13 categories for nominations:
•Beauty and pampering
•Butcher
• Children and babies
• Clothing and accessories
• Café
• Craft and hobby
• Food and drink
• Gifts and stationary
• Farm and produce
• Home and garden
• Pharmacy
• Village Shop
• Other
Nominations can be made at www.aliciakearns.com/form/what-is-your-favourite-independe
Nominations will close on December 12, before a shortlist is created and voting reopens opens until January 27. Winners will be announced in February.
Alicia Kearns MP said: “I am delighted to announce that nominations for Rutland and Melton’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards 2022 have now opened. We are so lucky to have an incredible number of
independent shops across Rutland, Melton, the Vale and Harborough villages and this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate these wonderful businesses and their contribution to our local economy. The competition seeks not just to celebrate, but to help raise the profile of our wonderful independent shops as we all go about our Christmas shopping. Last year thousands of you voted, so I can’t wait to see who you nominate this year as we celebrate our amazing local businesses at Christmas!”