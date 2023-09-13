Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns

An article in the Sunday Times stated that the person involved had access to Alicia Kearns, who is chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as security minister, Tom Tugendhat.

Since the story broke, the researcher has said he was ‘completely innocent’ of the allegations.

The Melton Times sought comment from Mrs Kearns on the issue but she said she was unable to comment while the investigation was ongoing into the matter.

Writing in her latest column for this newspaper, she states: “I would like to...thank everyone who has reached out following media reports of espionage in Parliament, which many of you will now be aware of.

"While I recognise the public interest and have always been open with our communities on even the most difficult or sensitive of subjects, I’m sure you understand why I cannot comment during a live investigation.

"We all have a duty to ensure any work of the authorities is not jeopardised.”

Ms Kearns was elected chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in October last year.

The cross-party committee has a broad mandate which oversees national security legislation and its impact on foreign policy.

Members also debate military conflicts and deployments abroad, treaties, foreign assistance and arms control, among other issues.