The winning design from Avie Hallows

The entry from Avie Hallows, who attends Swallowdale Primary School, was chosen as the overall winner in the politician’s third annual festive competition.

The runners up were Daisy Preston, from Asfordby Captain’s Close School, and Lulu Percival, of Brooke Hill Academy, in Oakham.

The competition followed the theme of ‘Christmas carols’ and it attracted more than 300 entries from all school year groups across Melton, Rutland, the Vale of Belvoir and Harborough villages.

The design from Lulu Percival, one of the runners-up

Avie’s winning design will be printed and sent out as Mrs Kearns’ official Christmas card this year and both the winner and the runners up will receive prizes.

A selection of the cards are also on display in the window of the MP’s Melton office, on High Street.

Mrs Kearns said: “I have been touched by the overwhelming response to my annual Christmas card competition this year.

"The artistic talent on display was outstanding and it was an absolute pleasure to judge all of the brilliant submissions.

The design from Daisy Preston, one of the runners-up

"It proved an incredibly tough decision to pick a winner from such a creative selection of designs, but I would like to say a huge congratulations to the overall winner Avie Hallows from Swallowdale Primary School.

"Thank you to all those who took the time to submit an entry and help make this year’s competition such a resounding success – what a wonderful way to kick start the festive season.”

Melton MP Alicia Kearns judges the results of her Christmas card competition

